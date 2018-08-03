Postdoctoral researcher wins Jack Krohmer Junior Investigator Competition

Jian Wu, a postdoctoral research associate who works with Washington University medical physicist Hua Li at Siteman Cancer Center, has won the Jack Krohmer Junior Investigator Competition at the 60th annual meeting of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM). He was one of 187 young investigators who applied for the honor, given to the author of an abstract determined to be at the highest level of innovation and potential impact. He was recognized July 30 at the AAPM’s annual meeting in Nashville, Tenn.

Wu’s abstract, “Selecting Predictive Genomic Biomarkers for Oropharyngeal Cancer Treatment Prediction by Use of Advanced Machine Learning Method,” discusses the development of a method to select optimal biomarkers — based on a patient’s HPV status and microRNA expression — to predict oropharyngeal cancer recurrence.

