School supply drive in August

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Knight Executive Education and Conference Center is holding a school supply drive this month.

Between now and Aug. 30, donate new school supplies — including but not limited to pencils, backpacks, crayons, scissors, glue, erasers and binders — at the following collection boxes:

Knight Center front desk

Knight Center second floor, Student Business Center

Knight Center first floor, Room 167

Knight and Bauer halls, 3rd floor (near Starbucks).

Those who wish to make a monetary donation may visit the KidSmart Push for Pencils site. The school supply drive benefits St. Louis area children in need.