School supply drive in August

The Knight Executive Education and Conference Center is holding a school supply drive this month.
Between now and Aug. 30, donate new school supplies — including but not limited to pencils, backpacks, crayons, scissors, glue, erasers and binders — at the following collection boxes:
- Knight Center front desk
- Knight Center second floor, Student Business Center
- Knight Center first floor, Room 167
- Knight and Bauer halls, 3rd floor (near Starbucks).
Those who wish to make a monetary donation may visit the KidSmart Push for Pencils site. The school supply drive benefits St. Louis area children in need.
