Sicard recognized by vascular surgery society

Gregorio Sicard, MD, professor emeritus of surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Society for Vascular Surgery. The award is the highest honor bestowed by the society each year.
Sicard was on the faculty for more than three decades at Washington University. He started the vascular surgery section in 1983, the first year the American Board of Surgery certification in vascular surgery became available.
Learn more on the School of Medicine website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.