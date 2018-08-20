Sicard recognized by vascular surgery society

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Gregorio Sicard, MD, professor emeritus of surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Society for Vascular Surgery. The award is the highest honor bestowed by the society each year.

Sicard was on the faculty for more than three decades at Washington University. He started the vascular surgery section in 1983, the first year the American Board of Surgery certification in vascular surgery became available.

