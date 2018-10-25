Olin students win global analytics competition

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A team of five students in Olin Business School’s data analytics program prevailed over 44 other teams, taking first place in a global competition with a project that provided the National Multiple Sclerosis Society invaluable insight about its annual fundraising bike race.

Di Ai, Eileen Liu, Ziwei Lu, Ariel Tien and Songyi Wang — all master’s students in customer analytics — learned they had won the Teradata Analytics Challenge in the midst of the massive Teradata Corp. industry conference in Las Vegas, which ended Oct. 18.

Read more details on the Olin blog.