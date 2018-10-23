Postdoc researcher Zhang receives STAT honor

Rong Zhang, a postdoctoral researcher at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis who studies how viruses cause disease, has been named a 2018 Wunderkind by the national biomedical publication STAT News. The award honors young scientists and doctors who are blazing new trails in research and public health at the start of what promise to be impressive careers.

Zhang, who works in the laboratory of Michael S. Diamond, MD, PhD, the Herbert S. Gasser Professor of Medicine, and colleagues used CRISPR technology to identify a set of genes that is vital for Zika and related viruses to spread infection between cells.

