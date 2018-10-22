The View From Here 10.22.18

Christine Van den Wyngaert, a judge on the International Criminal Court, gives an Assembly Series lecture Oct. 8 in Anheuser-Busch Hall. Also that day, she received the World Peace Through Law Award from the university’s Whitney R. Harris World Law Institute. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Medical student Jason Morris (left) explains what he learned during his summer research to Sessions Cole, MD, at the poster session for the School of Medicine’s Research Training Symposium, held Oct. 9 on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
The School of Medicine’s Research Training Symposium and Poster Session took place Oct. 9 on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Alumni gathered for the Washington University School of Law reunion Oct.13 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Clayton. Mark Smith (left), an alum and director of the university’s Career Center, visits with St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason, a 1983 alumnus honored at the event. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Evan Sadler, PhD, MD (right), professor of medicine and director of the Division of Hematology at the School of Medicine, was honored with the Exemplary Service Award from the American Society of Hematology and a lecture in his honor Oct. 15 on the Medical Campus. He greets David H. Perlmutter, MD, dean of the School of Medicine, during a receiving line at the event. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Therapy dogs liven up “Food Truck Row” Oct. 17 on the Medical Campus to help promote the new Feuerstein Health & Wellness Information Center in Bernard Becker Medical Library. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.