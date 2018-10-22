The View From Here 10.22.18

Alumni gathered for the Washington University School of Law reunion Oct.13 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Clayton. Mark Smith (left), an alum and director of the university’s Career Center, visits with St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason, a 1983 alumnus honored at the event. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)

Evan Sadler, PhD, MD (right), professor of medicine and director of the Division of Hematology at the School of Medicine, was honored with the Exemplary Service Award from the American Society of Hematology and a lecture in his honor Oct. 15 on the Medical Campus. He greets David H. Perlmutter, MD, dean of the School of Medicine, during a receiving line at the event. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)