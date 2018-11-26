Beverley named distinguished lecturer

Stephen Beverley, professor of molecular microbiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named an American Society for Microbiology Distinguished Lecturer. He is one of eight scientists chosen in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the field of microbiology, proven ability to give clear and compelling talks, and interest in working with students and other early-career scientists.
As a distinguished lecturer, Beverley will speak at microbiology meetings throughout the U.S. at the request of local branches of the American Society for Microbiology.
Read more on the School of Medicine site.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.