Beverley named distinguished lecturer

Stephen Beverley, professor of molecular microbiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named an American Society for Microbiology Distinguished Lecturer. He is one of eight scientists chosen in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the field of microbiology, proven ability to give clear and compelling talks, and interest in working with students and other early-career scientists.

As a distinguished lecturer, Beverley will speak at microbiology meetings throughout the U.S. at the request of local branches of the American Society for Microbiology.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.