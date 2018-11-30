WUPD’s Blue Santa program collecting donations

The Washington University in St. Louis Police Department’s Blue Santa program is collecting donations for the children of Whitney Thomas, who was killed in a traffic accident in October on Riverview Boulevard. The six children are ages 11, 10, 9, 5, 2 and 8 months. Relatives are caring for them.

Patrol Officer Don Moore has set up donation boxes at WUPD on the South 40 area of the Danforth Campus and the WUPD Delmar Station room. Those wishing to donate also may contact Moore directly at don_moore@wustl.edu. Donations are being accepted until Dec. 18.

For years , WUPD Blue Santa has adopted a local family for the holidays. Last year, the program collected gifts for the family of Tamara Collier, who was paralyzed by a stray bullet while doing laundry in her home. Collier died this summer.

“It’s incredibly tragic that these children lost a mother who loved them so much,” Moore said. “I am glad that the last Christmas she was able to spend with her kids was a special one, and that we were able to help make part of that happen. I am hoping we can make Christmas special for the Thomas family this year.”