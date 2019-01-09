Bowen book on short list for Laura Shannon Prize

A book by John Bowen, professor of anthropology and the Dunbar-Van Cleve Professor in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, is one of five books in the running for the 2019 Laura Shannon Prize in Contemporary European Studies.

The Nanovic Institute for European Studies at the University of Notre Dame announced its “short list” of finalists for the prize in December. The winner will be announced this month.

Carrying a prize of $10,000, the Laura Shannon Prize is awarded annually to the author of the best book in European studies that transcends a focus on any one country, state or people to stimulate new ways of thinking about contemporary Europe as a whole.

The 2019 Laura Shannon Prize will be awarded to the best history and social science book published in 2016 and 2017. The winning book is selected by a jury of five eminent scholars in European studies, at least two of whom are prominent scholars serving at institutions other than the University of Notre Dame.

Bowen was selected for his book, “On British Islam: Religion, Law, and Everyday Practice in Shariʿa Councils,” published in 2016 by Princeton University Press. The book examines the history and everyday workings of Islamic institutions in Britain, with a focus on shariʿa councils.

More information on Bowen’s book, and others on the short list, is available on the Nanovic Institute website.