Med students launch ‘500 Women in Medicine’ initiative

A group of medical students at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has launched a new initiative aimed at supporting equal advancement in the medical profession.

The effort — called “500 Women in Medicine” — was started by medical students Kate Gerull, Jane Hayes, Iris Kuo, Maren Loe and Tamara Sanchez Ortiz.

The group’s mission is to: unite and connect female physicians nationally and internationally; empower them to grow to each physician’s full potential in the medical field; and advocate for gender and health equity. The group is working as a satellite organization of 500 Women Scientists to integrate medical disciplines into the “Request a Woman Scientist” database, a tool aimed at helping conference organizers, journalists, researchers and medical professionals find female physicians and scientists.

