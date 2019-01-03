Recycle holiday lights on campus January 3, 2019 Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) If you have unwanted or broken holiday lights, don’t throw them away. The Office of Sustainability again is holding a holiday lights recycling drive. Bring them to drop-off spots across the campuses by Jan. 31.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.