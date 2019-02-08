Apply to join Danforth Staff Council

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Danforth Staff Council, which works with the administration to address staff concerns, is accepting applications for new members.

Applications are due by Feb. 20. Newly selected members will serve a two-year term beginning July 1.

In addition, the council will hold its spring town hall meeting from 2-4 p.m. March 12 in Edison Theatre in the Mallinckrodt Center. Learn more about the east end project, leave policy revisions, diversity efforts and more.

Get more information about applying or the town hall on the staff council’s website.