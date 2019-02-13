Keeline, Schmidt awarded NEH fellowships

Two Arts & Sciences faculty members, Thomas Keeline and Leigh Eric Schmidt, have been awarded prestigious research fellowships from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH).
Keeline, an assistant professor in the Department of Classics, will receive $60,000 to support his research on the the renowned ancient Roman poet Ovid: “Latin Textual Scholarship in the Digital Age: An Open-Access Critical Edition of Ovid’s Ibis and its Scholia.”
Schmidt, the Edward C. Mallinckrodt Distinguished University Professor at the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics, will receive $60,000 to support his research on the history of church-like communities established by American secularists.
The grants are among 84 fellowships the NEH announced in December “to support college and university teachers and independent scholars pursuing advanced research.”
