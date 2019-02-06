Ward wins 2019 W.E.B. Du Bois Award

Geoff Ward, associate professor and associate chair of African and African-American studies in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been awarded the 2018-19 W.E.B. Du Bois Award by the Western Society of Criminology (WSC).

The award is granted annually to an individual who has made significant career contributions to advancing awareness of racial and ethnic issues in criminology and criminal justice. Ward will receive the honor during the society’s 46th annual conference, which takes place Feb. 7-9 in Honolulu.

Ward’s scholarship examines the racial politics of social control, and the pursuit of racial justice, historically and today. His publications include “The Black Child-Savers: Racial Democracy and Juvenile Justice” (University of Chicago Press, 2012), which traces the rise, fall and remnants of Jim Crow juvenile justice. His current project examines historical racial violence as well as its legacies and contemporary reckonings.

Launched in 1977, the WSC is a professional society devoted to the scientific study of crime. In addition to its annual conference, the society produces a newsletter, “The Western Criminologist,” and an online peer-reviewed journal, Criminology, Criminal Justice, Law & Society.