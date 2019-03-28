Blood drive encourages student groups’ participation

The Washington University in St. Louis community is gearing up for the next universitywide blood drive Wednesday, April 3, with locations at the Athletic Complex on the Danforth Campus and at Olin Gym on the Medical Campus.

Whether you are donating, volunteering or referring a friend this year, the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement reminds the campus community of the impact that donating blood can have.

One unit of blood can save three lives. The drive in January collected 295 units, but the Blood Drive Leadership Team and blood drive coordinators are hoping to collect or surpass 360 units in April, which could impact more than 1,000 people.

Recognizing that there’s strength in numbers, the blood drive has created a fun way to encourage student involvement for the April 3 drive. Students can sign in as part of a student group when donating blood or volunteering. The student group with the most participation will win a cookie cake as a prize.

Sign up to donate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Athletic Complex or from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Olin Gym on the Medical Campus. Volunteers also are welcome and can sign up here.