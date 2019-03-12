Boime, Covey named National Academy of Inventors senior members

Developmental biologists Irving Boime and Douglas Covey, of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, have been named senior members of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI). They are being recognized for their success in patents, licensing and commercialization, and for producing “technologies that have brought, or aspire to bring, real impact on the welfare of society.”
They will be honored in April at the NAI Annual Meeting in Houston.
Boime, professor of developmental biology and of obstetrics and gynecology, has developed therapeutics that improve in vitro fertilization protocols for women who have difficulty conceiving.
Covey, professor of developmental biology, of anesthesiology and of psychiatry, pioneered the study of neurosteroids and their potential to treat metabolic, cardiovascular and psychiatric diseases.
Read more on the School of Medicine site.
