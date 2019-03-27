Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts presents Awards for Distinction

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Sculptor and longtime faculty member Ronald Leax, the Halsey C. Ives Professor Emeritus of Art, will be honored with the Dean’s Medal for outstanding service to the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis.

Leax will receive the Dean’s Medal on Thursday, April 4, as part of the Sam Fox School’s annual Awards for Distinction dinner. In addition, six outstanding art and architecture alumni will be recognized for demonstrating creativity, innovation, leadership and vision in their respective fields.

