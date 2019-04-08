Brown School faculty participate in Taiwan conference

Michael Sherraden, the George Warren Brown Distinguished University Professor; Margaret Sherraden, research professor; and Jin Huang, research associate professor, all at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, will headline the conference “Innovation and Evaluation for Anti-Poverty Initiatives” April 11 and 12 at National Taiwan University.
Conference attendees will exchange strategies for improving the newly enacted child development accounts in Taiwan, named Savings Accounts for the Education and Development of Children and Teenagers, and will share the latest research on anti-poverty initiatives.
The conference organizer is the Taiwan Ministry of Health and Welfare and the co-organizer is the Department of Social Work at National Taiwan University.
