Jolly named vice chair for Missouri Foundation for Health

Andwele Jolly, a business director at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named vice chairperson for the Missouri Foundation for Health. Jolly will serve as the vice chairperson for the foundation’s Board of Directors’ Executive Committee.

Jolly is the business director in the Divisions of Allergy & Immunology, Rheumatology and Hematology of the Department of Medicine.

He also serves as on the board of directors for CareSTL Health, the Provider Services Advisory Board for the St. Louis Regional Health Commission and as the co-chair of public policy and advocacy for the National Association of Health Services Executives.

Originally published by the School of Medicine