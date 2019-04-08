The View From Here 4.8.19

Senior Kate Padilla performs the Folklórico Veracruz as part of Carnaval, presented by the Association of Latin American Students and held March 29 and 30 in Edison Theatre. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Visitors study a painting during the Sam Fox School’s BFA Junior Show year-end exhibition, held March 29 at the Des Lee Gallery in downtown St. Louis. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Visitors enjoy the Sam Fox School’s BFA Junior Show year-end exhibition, held March 29 at the Des Lee Gallery in downtown St. Louis. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Members of the men’s track-and-field team compete during the Washington University Invitational on March 30 at Bushyhead Track. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Oscar Hantz (left) and Godofredo Herzog visit at the March 25 open house for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Washington University. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Jerome Schiller (left), professor emeritus in Arts & Sciences, talks with Mark Rollins, dean of University College, during an open house for new classrooms dedicated to the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Washington University. The event was held March 25 on West Campus. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
This creation, titled “A Midsummer Night’s Cream,” won the title of “most creative” at Becker Medical Library’s third annual Edible Book Festival April 1. The baker was Maya St. Clair, an undergraduate in Arts & Sciences. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
