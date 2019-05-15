Achilefu named fellow of medical and biological engineering institute

Samuel Achilefu, the Michel M. Ter-Pogossian Professor of Radiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named a fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE). According to AIMBE, induction into its College of Fellows is limited to the top 2 percent of medical and biological engineers. He was inducted March 25 and is one of 156 engineers to receive this honor in 2019.

Achilefu’s research is internationally recognized as pioneering work in optical and molecular imaging that has helped advance cancer research and patient care, especially in developing better methods to visualize cancer cells so they are easier to remove.

