The View From Here 5.20.19

A worker waters the sod May 14 in Tisch Park, with Brookings Hall in the background, ahead of Commencement celebrations. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Chairs were in place and ready in Brookings Quadrangle on May 15 for graduates along with their family and friends at the 158th Commencement. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Members of the senior class gathered for the Chancellor’s Dinner, held May 13 at America’s Center. Here, officers of the senior class present Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton with a gift of a basketball jersey during the festivities. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Students prepare to process in to the universitywide Commencement ceremony May 17. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
University graduates and their children enjoy a special recognition ceremony May 14 in the Women’s Building Formal Lounge. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
The Class of 1969 celebrates its 50th reunion and takes part in the Commencement ceremony May 17. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Students celebrate at Commencement May 17 on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
New graduates celebrate by tossing their caps at Commencement May 17 on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
A student pauses on campus during Commencement 2019. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Commencement speaker Michael Bloomberg pauses to take a photo with a graduate May 17. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Some students decorated their mortar boards in preparing for Commencement May 17 on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Students celebrate at Commencement May 17 on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
