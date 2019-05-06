The View From Here 5.6.19

Risa’s Commons in College Hall was dedicated April 27. Here, Risa Zwerling Wrighton (second from left) visits with members of the university community, including Clara McLeod (left), Kawanna Leggett and Jill Stratton. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
The Sam Fox School’s MFA First-Year Exhibition was held April 26 at Des Lee Gallery in downtown St. Louis. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
More than 230 students from the St. Louis region competed April 27 in flying balsa wood gliders at the Field House during the 11th annual Boeing Engineering Challenge. The students worked with Boeing engineers to build their gliders. Learn more here. (Photo: Myra Lopez)
Michael Barbaro (left), veteran reporter for The New York Times, Becca Lewis, a researcher at Data & Society, and Sarah Kliff, an alumna and health-care journalist, take part in an Assembly Series panel discussion focused on “fake news” and the journalism landscape today, held April 17 in Emerson Auditorium. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Hannah Jung views “Skidrow,” a video exhibit by Sam Fox School student Jee Kim, at the Communication Design BFA Capstone Exhibition, held April 25 in Steinberg Hall Gallery. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
The third cohort of the university’s College Prep Program held a graduation ceremony April 28 in Knight Hall. Here, program graduate Michael Love (center) chats with Leah Merrifield, program director (right) at a reception following the event. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Sarah Elgin, Jonathan B. Losos (center) and Richard D. Vierstra, all of the Department of Biology in Arts & Sciences, were inducted into the National Academy of Sciences on April 27. NAS membership is one of the highest honors that a scientist can receive. (Photos: courtesy of National Academy of Sciences)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.