Apply to join information literacy group

University Libraries and the Gephardt Institute are co-sponsoring an information literacy learning community, which will be held Aug. 12-15 on the Danforth Campus.
The community will provide the time and resources that faculty and librarians need to co-develop richer information-literacy learning opportunities for students within courses that faculty are already teaching.
The learning community is open to instructors teaching during the 2019-20 academic year at the undergraduate level in any discipline. Interested faculty should apply by June 17. Learn more on the libraries’ website.
