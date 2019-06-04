Apply to join information literacy group

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

University Libraries and the Gephardt Institute are co-sponsoring an information literacy learning community, which will be held Aug. 12-15 on the Danforth Campus.

The community will provide the time and resources that faculty and librarians need to co-develop richer information-literacy learning opportunities for students within courses that faculty are already teaching.

The learning community is open to instructors teaching during the 2019-20 academic year at the undergraduate level in any discipline. Interested faculty should apply by June 17. Learn more on the libraries’ website.