Obituary: George Broze, professor of medicine, 72

George J. Broze Jr., MD, a well-known leader in the field of hematology and a professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, died of a heart attack Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at his home in St. Louis County. He was 72.

Broze, also a professor of cell biology and physiology, had particular expertise in the management of blood clotting and bleeding. He first came to Washington University in 1976 as a clinical fellow in hematology and remained at the School of Medicine for his entire career.

“George was a beloved physician-scientist,” said Victoria J. Fraser, MD, the Adolphus Busch Professor and head of the Department of Medicine. “He made major contributions in the hematology division and the Department of Medicine through his exceptional patient care and scientific accomplishments.”

Broze’s research focused on the role of blood coagulation factors in the inflammatory response and in vascular disease, with his most recent work focused on an inhibitor of coagulation called tissue factor pathway inhibitor (TFPI). His research has been supported by grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for many years, with his most recent grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute still ongoing. His research collaborators at the School of Medicine included Alan Schwartz, PhD, MD, and the late Phil Majerus, MD, and Evan Sadler, MD, PhD.

He is survived by his wife, Jilla; his sons George John “Yuri” Broze III and Charles “Chip” Broze Belpedio (Tony Belpedio); and his brother, Greg Broze.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests letters with anecdotes and memories be mailed to his home at 15 West Point Lane, St. Louis, Mo., 63131.

