Obituary: Lloyd Brown Sr., professor emeritus, 94

Lloyd “Bob” Brown Sr., a 30-year faculty member and professor emeritus in the Department of Electrical Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, died Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was 94.
After serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II and earning a bachelor’s degree, Brown earned master’s and doctoral degrees from Washington University, then worked in industry for several years before returning to teach in the Department of Electrical Engineering for more than 30 years.
He was given the Distinguished Faculty Award in 1970 and received several “Outstanding Faculty of the Year” awards. He later became a highly respected fire investigator and forensic casualty consultant.
Read the full obituary on the engineering website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.