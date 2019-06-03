Obituary: Lloyd Brown Sr., professor emeritus, 94

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Lloyd “Bob” Brown Sr., a 30-year faculty member and professor emeritus in the Department of Electrical Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, died Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was 94.

After serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II and earning a bachelor’s degree, Brown earned master’s and doctoral degrees from Washington University, then worked in industry for several years before returning to teach in the Department of Electrical Engineering for more than 30 years.

He was given the Distinguished Faculty Award in 1970 and received several “Outstanding Faculty of the Year” awards. He later became a highly respected fire investigator and forensic casualty consultant.

Read the full obituary on the engineering website.