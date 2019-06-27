Schwarz named vice chair for research in radiation oncology

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Julie K. Schwarz, MD, PhD, has been appointed vice chair for research in the Department of Radiation Oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Schwarz is associate professor of radiation oncology and director of the Cancer Biology Division, and she treats patients with cervical cancer at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine.

Her research includes gynecologic oncology, tumor metabolism, molecular imaging and biomarker development. Her lab, which receives National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding, incorporates molecular biology, genetic engineering and imaging to answer fundamental questions about tumor biology and what drives tumor appearance on diagnostic images, including positron emission tomography (PET) and MRI scans.

