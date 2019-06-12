The View From Here 6.12.19

Chancellor Andrew Martin (left), Risa Zwerling Wrighton, former Chancellor Mark Wrighton and Craig Schnuck, chair of the Board of Trustees, join with others at the university in celebrating the dedication of Mark S. Wrighton Hall on May 31. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Olive Martin (left), daughter of Chancellor Andrew Martin (second left), shakes hands with former Chancellor Mark Wrighton at the dedication for Mark S. Wrighton Hall on May 31. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Steve Givens, associate vice chancellor and chief of staff for Chancellor Mark Wrighton, and his family gathered for a celebration May 30 in Holmes Lounge marking his retirement. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
The Operations & Facilities Management Department at the School of Medicine gathers June 7 on the Medical Campus for a group picture to mark the effort to “wear orange” for National Gun Violence Awareness Day. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
The Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation and Entrepreneurship hosted a communitywide IdeaBounce event at the Cortex Innovation District June 5. The event was a chance for minority and women entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges for cash prizes. The event was funded by an Ascend 2020 grant, awarded by JPMorgan Chase to support minority and women-owned businesses. Here, the winners pose with the judges and grant administrator Natasha Conley (left). (Courtesy photo)
Jason Marquart, a senior adviser for the International Office of Students and Scholars, shows students how to fish at Forest Park. (Courtesy photo)
Jim Liu, a graduate student at Olin Business School, catches a fish last month at Jefferson Lake in Forest Park during an outing with the International Office of Students and Scholars. (Courtesy photo)
