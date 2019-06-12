The View From Here 6.12.19

The Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation and Entrepreneurship hosted a communitywide IdeaBounce event at the Cortex Innovation District June 5. The event was a chance for minority and women entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges for cash prizes. The event was funded by an Ascend 2020 grant, awarded by JPMorgan Chase to support minority and women-owned businesses. Here, the winners pose with the judges and grant administrator Natasha Conley (left). (Courtesy photo)