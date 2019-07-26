East End Parking Facility now available

The East End Parking Facility has opened. Through Wednesday, July 31, employees with valid fiscal year 2019 red, yellow and ParkSmart permits can use the facility. Beginning Aug. 1, employees with a fiscal 2020 Zone 1 parking permit will have access to the garage, Parking and Transportation Services said.

As a reminder, full- or part-time Danforth Campus faculty and staff, graduate students and eligible undergraduates (sophomores, juniors and seniors) who plan to park at the Danforth, North or West campuses during fiscal 2020 need to purchase a permit. Visit the Parking and Transportation website for more details or to purchase permits.

New permits are valid from Aug. 1 through July 31, 2020. Fiscal 2019 parking permits expire July 31.