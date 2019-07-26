Ling wins Powe Award for junior faculty

Fangqiong Ling, assistant professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering, has received a Ralph E. Powe Junior Faculty Enhancement Award from Oak Ridge Associated Universities (ORAU).

Ling was one of 36 recipients of the one-year award, which provides $5,000 in seed money to junior faculty at ORAU-associated institutions, which is matched by the institution. The award is designed to enrich the research and professional growth of young faculty and result in new funding opportunities. Winners may use the grants to purchase equipment, continue research or travel to professional meetings and conferences.

Ling is the sixth McKelvey Engineering faculty member in 12 years to receive the award.

