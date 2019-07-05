Sauerwein article recognized by Association of American Medical Colleges

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Kristina Sauerwein, a senior medical sciences writer in Medical Public Affairs at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a silver Robert G. Fenley Writing Award for general staff writing from the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC).

She received the award for a profile in Outlook magazine on Will Ross, MD, associate dean for diversity and a professor of medicine at Washington University.

Sauerwein is an author and former reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Los Angeles Times, where she was part of a team of journalists that won the Pulitzer Prize in 2004 for breaking news. She joined Washington University in August 2015.

The AAMC also has recognized Sydney Miller, Medical Public Affairs’ social media coordinator, with an honorable mention in social media communications for an Instagram takeover featuring a second-year medical student participating in summer research, interacting with patients, and considering her future specialty in medicine.

Miller, who is pursuing a master of business administration from Olin Business School at Washington University, joined Medical Public Affairs in May 2018.