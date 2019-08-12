General counsel’s office honored by Legal Services of Eastern Missouri

The Office of the Vice Chancellor and General Counsel at Washington University in St. Louis is this year’s recipient of the Gerald R. Ortbals Law Practice Award from Legal Services of Eastern Missouri. The office and other honorees will be recognized during an awards luncheon Aug. 16 at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis.

Legal Services of Eastern Missouri offers free legal guidance to low-income individuals and families. The annual awards luncheon honors several people and organizations who have dedicated time to justice and community service.

The Ortbals Award is given to a law practice group, and the general counsel’s office is being honored for its pro bono efforts in the community.

Some recent examples of the office’s donated legal work include: incorporating a tax-exempt nonprofit that provides musical instruments to low-income families; providing advanced health-care directives and powers of attorney to low-income senior citizens; and helping with wills and estate planning for military veterans.