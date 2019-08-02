Who Knew WashU? 7.31.19

Question: What was McMillan Hall before it became a classroom building?

Answer: B) Opened in 1907, McMillan Hall was the university’s first, and for many years only, women’s dormitory. Following completion of the first South 40 residence halls in the 1950s and ’60s, the building was converted into much-needed space for classes and departments.

Congrats to this week’s winner, Christian Baker, a student in Arts & Sciences, who will receive an “I Knew WashU” luggage tag!