Braver named to NIH advisory council on health

Todd Braver has been appointed to the National Advisory Council for Complementary and Integrative Health.

Braver is a professor of psychological and brain sciences and co-director of the Cognitive Control and Psychopathology Laboratory in Arts & Sciences. He is also a professor of radiology and of neuroscience at the School of Medicine. He studies the cognitive and neural mechanisms underlying memory, attention and controlled processing.

The council advises, consults with and makes recommendations to the director of the National Council for Complementary and Integrative Health, a division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary appoints council members.