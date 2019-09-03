Mattar named a chair of group aimed at combating antimicrobial resistance

Caline Mattar, MD, assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been appointed a chair of the Expert Advisory Group for the Global Antimicrobial Resistance Research and Development Hub.
Based in Germany, the organization formed in May 2018 to pool international resources to develop new antibiotics, preventives and diagnostics against infections.
Mattar was selected as one of 13 global experts by the hub because of her expertise in infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance. Read more on the School of Medicine site.
