Taylor ranks in top five for international finance research

According to the latest from Research Papers in Economics (RePEc), Mark Taylor, dean of Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis, is the fifth-most influential researcher in international finance in the world. In addition, he ranks among the top 10 of international finance researchers globally in terms of research citations, according to Google Scholar.

RePEc is a collaborative effort of hundreds of volunteers in 101 countries to enhance the dissemination of research in economics and related sciences.

Taylor has long been one of the most highly cited financial economists. His research on exchange rates and international financial markets has been published extensively in many of the world’s leading academic and practitioner journals. He is also the author or co-author of a number of books, including two of the leading European textbooks in economics and macroeconomics.