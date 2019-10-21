International research proposals sought

Several Washington University centers, programs and institutes are currently offering research funding opportunities — including seed funding — for faculty engaged in international collaborative research.
The Office of the Vice Chancellor for International Affairs curated the calls for proposals on a single webpage for easier faculty access. The funding amounts and requirements vary, as do the research areas targeted. Learn more here.
