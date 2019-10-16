Joe a part of group addressing social needs in health care

A new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, “Integrating Social Care into the Delivery of Health Care: Moving Upstream to Improve the Nation’s Health,” contains overarching goals and associated recommendations that health-care systems, government agencies and others should implement to better integrate patients’ social needs into health-care delivery.

Sean Joe, the Benjamin E. Youngdahl Professor of Social Development and associate dean for faculty and research at the Brown School, was one of 17 committee members from around the nation who helped develop the report. A nationally recognized expert on mental health, suicidal behaviors and social mobility in African Americans, he was part of a team that included other social work scientists; physicians; nurses; gerontologists; and insurance, policy and technology leaders.

