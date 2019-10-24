Obituary: John Bachmann, emeritus trustee, 80

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

John W. Bachmann, an emeritus trustee of Washington University in St. Louis, died Oct. 16, 2019, of a cerebral hemorrhage in Charleston, S.C., surrounded by family. He was 80.

Bachmann was a senior partner at Edward Jones, credited with helping build the investment firm into one of America’s leading financial services institutions.

He joined the university’s Board of Trustees in 1996 and completed four four-year terms before being named an emeritus trustee in 2011. During his tenure, he served on a variety of committees, including those focused on asset management, medical finance, honorary degrees and investments.

He also served other national and local organizations, including the Securities Industry Association, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the United Way of Greater St. Louis and the St. Louis Regional Chamber and Growth Association.

In 2005, Bachmann was awarded the Winston Churchill Medal for Leadership, an honor reserved for civic and business leaders who emulate and exemplify Churchill’s leadership qualities. He received an honorary doctor of laws degree from Washington University in 2017.

Bachmann is survived by his wife, Kay Inglis Butler Bachmann; his daughter, Kristene Ellen Bachmann; son, John Charles Bachmann; stepchildren Kathy Butler Sandvoss and Beattie Butler; and five grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Nov. 4 in South Carolina; a service also will be held in St. Louis next month.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association; Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri; the Columbia Museum of Art in South Carolina; the University of South Carolina; Wabash College; Washington University; or a charity of your choice.