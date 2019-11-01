Guilak honored by regenerative medicine organization

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Farshid Guilak, professor of orthopedic surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been chosen to receive this year’s Senior Scientist Award from the Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Society.

Guilak, also co-director of the Washington University Center for Regenerative Medicine and director of research at Shriners Hospitals for Children-St. Louis, was selected for his significant contributions to the tissue engineering and regenerative medicine field.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.