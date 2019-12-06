Agonafer receives CAREER award for evaporation research

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Damena Agonafer, assistant professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at the McKelvey School of Engineering, received a five-year $500,000 CAREER award from the National Science Foundation.

The award will help fund his research to identify different modes of heat transfer during the evaporation process of nonsymmetrical microdroplets that sit atop micropillar structures on a cooling platform.

CAREER awards support junior faculty who model the role of teacher-scholar through outstanding research, excellence in education and the integration of education and research within the context of the mission of their organization. One-third of current McKelvey Engineering faculty have received the award.

