CARE in Pregnancy team receives award from Generate Health

Washington University School of Medicine physicians Jeannie Kelly, Steve Liao, Hayley Friedman, Barbara Cohlan, Cynthia Rogers and Michael Wenzinger, together with nurses and social workers at Barnes-Jewish and St. Louis Children’s hospitals, received the Dr. Corinne Walentik Provider/Practitioner Champion Award from Generate Health on Oct. 25. The honor was given at Generate Health’s annual Standing Up for Mothers and Babies awards dinner.

The Walentik award recognizes the development of the Washington University Clinic for Acceptance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) in Pregnancy, which provides treatment for women with opioid-use disorder. The award honors the memory of the late Corinne Walentik, MD, who was known as a passionate advocate for babies and families.

Generate Health is a local organization that works to advance racial equity in pregnancy outcomes, family well-being and community health.