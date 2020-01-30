Nominate student for Switzer award

The Women’s Society of Washington University seeks nominations for the Harriet K. Switzer Leadership Award.
The award is given to graduating seniors, recognizing women who have made a significant contribution to the university as undergraduates and have exceptional potential for future leadership.
The nomination deadline is Friday, Feb. 7.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.