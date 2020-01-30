Nominate student for Switzer award

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Women’s Society of Washington University seeks nominations for the Harriet K. Switzer Leadership Award.

The award is given to graduating seniors, recognizing women who have made a significant contribution to the university as undergraduates and have exceptional potential for future leadership.

The nomination deadline is Friday, Feb. 7.