The View From Here 1.22.20

Chancellor Martin pauses for a photo with Morgan Witzig (left) and Kyra Johnston, who work in the Campus Life office. (Photo courtesy of Kellie Mandry)

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin interviews Adrienne D. Davis, vice provost, at the Woman’s Society annual Chancellor’s Lecture on Jan. 9. Davis shared leadership lessons she learned from her father, an FBI agent, and her mother, an activist; her vision for the new Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity; and her passion for St. Louis’ world-class arts institutions. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)

Victoria Fraser, MD, head of the Department of Medicine, and John Atkinson, MD, former director of the Division of Rheumatology, unveil a portrait of Atkinson during a symposium Jan. 16 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center. (Photo: Matt Miller/ School of Medicine)