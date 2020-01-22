The View From Here 1.22.20

Beverly Wendland, the university’s incoming provost, greets the campus community Jan. 14 in Holmes Lounge. Chancellor Andrew Martin introduced Wendland to the community at a welcome reception. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
More WashU graduating students await the start of the December Degree Candidate Recognition Ceremony Dec. 14 at the Athletic Complex. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
A view of Brookings Hall after heavy snowfall in December. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Chancellor Martin pauses for a photo with Morgan Witzig (left) and Kyra Johnston, who work in the Campus Life office. (Photo courtesy of Kellie Mandry)
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin interviews Adrienne D. Davis, vice provost, at the Woman’s Society annual Chancellor’s Lecture on Jan. 9. Davis shared leadership lessons she learned from her father, an FBI agent, and her mother, an activist; her vision for the new Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity; and her passion for St. Louis’ world-class arts institutions. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Victoria Fraser, MD, head of the Department of Medicine, and John Atkinson, MD, former director of the Division of Rheumatology, unveil a portrait of Atkinson during a symposium Jan. 16 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center. (Photo: Matt Miller/ School of Medicine)
Sociologist Adia Harvey Wingfield, of Arts & Sciences, delivered the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration lecture in the Eric P. Newman Education Center at the School of Medicine on Jan. 20. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Members of Black Anthology perform during Washington University’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Jan. 20 in Graham Chapel. Chancellor Andrew Martin delivered the keynote address. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
