Physicians visit during Africa Initiative’s inaugural faculty exchange

Two physicians from the University of Ghana recently wrapped up a monthlong visit to Washington University in St. Louis as part of the Africa Initiative’s faculty exchange.
The program is designed to promote human capital development in Africa through education and training as well as to increase opportunities for African faculty and scholars to visit Washington University.
