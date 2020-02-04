Reminder about novel coronavirus

The administration at Washington University in St. Louis continues to monitor developments with the novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China. Community members can stay up to date with the latest information here. The page will be updated when new information or guidance becomes available.
Again, there are no confirmed or suspected cases at the university. But you can learn more about symptoms to watch for and what to do if you recently traveled from China on the webpage.
