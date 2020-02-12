Tate recognized as influential leader in sociology

William F. Tate, vice provost and dean of the Graduate School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been recognized by Education Week as one of the 10 most influential sociology scholars who study education in the United States. The rankings, published in January, highlight the university-based scholars who did the most last year to shape educational practice and policy. Tate placed eighth on the list.

The Edward Mallinckrodt Distinguished University Professor in Arts & Sciences, Tate has conducted extensive research on how the social environment influences adolescent development, health and educational attainment — with a specific focus on urban communities. He is a past president and fellow of the American Educational Research Association and an elected member of the National Academy of Education.

Additionally, Tate directs the university’s Center for the Study of Regional Competitiveness in Science and Technology, which examines the alignment of people, policy instruments and partnerships, as well as other relevant factors associated with regional scientific and technological growth and production. He served as a member of the “For the Sake of All” research team, a multidisciplinary group that studied the health and well-being of African Americans in St. Louis.

“I am honored to be ranked among the top 10 sociologists. The ranking reflects a solid citation record and greater presence in the media and social media,” Tate said. “My hope is that the recognition helps colleagues across the country understand the great support I have experienced as a scholar and leader at WashU.”