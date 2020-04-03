Achilefu named to biomedical engineering advisory council

Samuel Achilefu, the Michel M. Ter-Pogossian Professor of Radiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been selected to serve on the National Advisory Council for Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The council advises the leadership of the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB) of the NIH. He is one of 11 bioimaging experts nationwide to be appointed to the advisory council, which provides guidance on priorities and policies related to research, training and communication of health information in the fields of biomedical imaging and engineering.

