Backus to receive Lifetime Achievement in Safety Award

Bruce Backus, assistant vice chancellor for environmental health and safety at Washington University in St. Louis, will receive the Lifetime Achievement in Safety Award from BLR (Business & Legal Resources) for his three decades as a leader in improving safety and environmental performance.
In addition, the university’s Danforth Campus Safety Task Force has been named runner-up in the Best Safety Committee category of the 2020 EHS Daily Advisor Safety Standout Awards.
The awards will be presented during a virtual awards ceremony June 17. To read more about Backus and his workplace safety accomplishments, visit the EHS Daily Advisor newsletter.
