Preus wins Mellon/ACLS Dissertation Completion Fellowship

Anna Preus, a doctoral candidate in English in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has won a Mellon/ACLS Dissertation Completion Fellowship from the American Council of Learned Societies.

Preus currently holds a Spencer T. and Ann W. Olin Fellowship for Women in Graduate Study, which is co-sponsored by Washington University and the Monticello College Foundation. She will use the $35,000 ACLS stipend to support work on “Publishing Empire: Colonial Authorship and British Literary Production, 1900-1940.”

Funded by a grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the ACLS fellowships assist advanced graduate students in the humanities and related social sciences in the final year of doctoral dissertation writing. Recipients must be prepared to complete their dissertations within the period of their fellowship and no later than Aug. 31, 2021. Visit acls.org for more information.